EC wants to know why Romania intends to decline contribution of renewable resources in energy production

The European Commission (EC) requested Romania explanations into why our country proposed to decrease the contribution of renewable resources in the energy production from 41.8 percent in 2020 to 39.6 percent in 2030, stated on Thursday Policy Officer at the Directorate General for Energy (DG Energy) within the European Commission Henrik Dam, who is attending the "Energy Transition 2019" conference in Bucharest.

Henrik Dam stated that he received the draft of the National Integrated Plan on Energy and Climate Change from Romania, which he analysed, adding that he also made several recommendations. The European official stated that, firstly, the basis should be established, namely from where does Romania start in 2020 and how much it intends to have by 2030. Romania's target for 2030 is to reach 27.9 percent renewable energy, which means by 4 percent more than in 2020, meaning that, within a period of ten years, there will be a growth of approximately 4 percent. The DG Energy police Officer believes that this thing is not sufficiently ambitious.According to him, the European Commission recommended Romania a target of 34 percent for 2030, as it resulted from a formula used at the European Union level, which takes into account the resource potential and the Romanian economy capability.Very important is the existence of some policies which would allow for these targets to be achieved, he added.Moreover, officials in Brussels also demanded explanations about Romania's strategy regarding the heating system, but also regarding the usage of non-polluting fuels.