ECB and BNR agree to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR) have agreed to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity to the BNR to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID-19 shock.

According to the BNR release, under a repo line, the ECB provides euro liquidity to a foreign central bank in exchange for high-quality euro-denominated collateral.Under the new repo line, the BNR will be able to borrow up to 4.5 billion euro from the ECB. The maximum maturity of each drawing will be three months. The repo line will remain in place until 31 December 2020, with the possibility of extension.