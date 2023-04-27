ECC2023/ LA PAS/Slow Down Festival promotes 'Taste as heritage' in Timisoara

The 3rd edition of LA PAS/ Slow Down Festival brings to Timisoara - the European Capital of Culture in 2023, several gastronomic workshops tackling "The taste as heritage," through activities promoting responsible consumption, reduction of food waste, healthy food and urban gardening which will take place on Saturday, at the Corneliu Miklosi Public Transportation Museum in Timisoara.

LA PAS/ Slow Down Programme, initiated and developed by CRIES - Resource Centre for Ethical and Solidarity Initiatives, in the context of Timisoara being the European Capital of Culture in 2023, has a rich calendar this year, a CRIES news release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday shows.

The initiators are seeking to capitalize on the gastronomic heritage by observing the "good-clean-ethical" principles, specific to the Slow Food movement.

"We aim to develop responsible consumption skills among young people, the establishment of sustainable practices for organizing cultural and tourism events, the adoption of public policies that promote sustainable development models and a culture of sustainability," according to Mihaela Vetan, the coordinator of the LA PAS Programme.

The programme targets both children, young people and adults alike, having a strong component of education and social responsibility regarding sustainable production and consumption practices, as well as social inclusion and appreciation of diversity.

An important component of the programme is the educational one - "LA PAS: Education for Change" - which is expected to involve 650 pupils and their families, by November, in activities regarding responsible consumption, reducing food waste, healthy food, urban gardening and sustainable fashion.

Teachers from 15 educational units in Timisoara, schools and high schools, have become involved in the programme and are preparing dedicated projects which they will implement together with children and youngsters in the coming months. Experiential learning is promoted - pupils will garden and cook in school and at home, with parents or grandparents, they will learn to eat clean and healthy, local products, to manage their groceries, make anti-waste jars, take trips out of town and pick herbs, recycle creatively, become ad-hoc designers to reuse and repurpose old clothes.

Through cooking workshops under the motto "The taste as heritage", CRIES continues to promote gastronomy as part of the immaterial local heritage. The festival will include a fair with artisan and hand-made products, workshops, tastings, debates, including an artistic programme and other surprises.