ECC2023/Series of eight videos about Timisoara European Capital of Culture, published online

The Project Center of the Municipality of Timisoara has announced that it published, on Friday, for the first time online, on the YouTube channel, the series of video materials about Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture, made by Bobi Pricop (director), Iustin Surpanelu (director of photography ) and Christine Cizmas (second director).

The Timisoara 2023 la nesfarsit / Timisoara 2023 Endlessly series produced and presented in the context of the events that marked the symbolic closing of the Timisoara 2023 program,me capture in particular the effervescence of the year 2023 and are only the first of a larger approach of video documentation of the absolute uniqueness of the cultural year Timisoara 2023, a press release from the Project Center of the Municipality of Timisoara, submitted to AGERPRES, reads.

This effort will continue in 2024.

"2023 was the year of my meeting with the Cultural Capital, a year in which I not only had the opportunity to meet many fine and professional people, but also to work with them. Making the preparations for the closing Gala, I tried to put together their stories and let myself be guided by the enthusiasm they all had for this extraordinary project. I am certain that the imprint of Timisoara 2023 will be detectable in all the forms and expressions of Romanian culture in the years to come," the director Bobi Pricop says, Agerpres informs.

Iustin Surpanelu adds that all these video materials speak primarily about the energy of 2023 and the unique atmosphere of this year.

"I've seen it very important that our artistic approach also integrate relevant moments from the archive, the most important being the announcement of winning the title of European Capital of Culture in 2016. Even if some of the moments from the archive were not of very good image quality or they were filmed even with the mobile phone (...) I've considered together with the entire artistic team of this series that it is extremely important that these moments be included in the film, regardless of the quality of the image. For me, the realization of more than 120 interviews (. ..), all these discussions gave me the opportunity to relive this year fast-forward, in just two weeks, and cemented my relationship with Timisoara. Because today, whenever I go out on the streets of Timisoara, I surely meet a known person," Iustin Surpanelu says.