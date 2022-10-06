 
     
EconMin: All vehicles delivered to Europe incorporate at least one part made in Romania

News.ro
Florin Spataru

More than 25 percent of Romania's GDP is generated by the automotive industry and it's common knowledge that all cars or vehicles that are delivered to Europe incorporate at least one part made in Romania, Minister of Economy Florin Spataru said on Thursday in an online intervention at the opening of the Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2022 event at the Romexpo exhibition compound, told Agerpres.

The Economy Minister also pointed out that the Ministry under his heading has a 500 million euro program in place for Research-Development-Innovation projects, and a new state aid scheme will be launched as of November 1 for the manufacturing industry.

