Eduard Grosu wins Tour of Romania 53rd edition

Cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu, a member of the Romanian national team, won the 53rd edition of the Tour of Romania cycling competition that ended in Bucharest on Sunday, after finishing the last stage in second place.

Italian Andrea Guardini won the last stage running 18 from of Piata Presei Libere to Piata Victoriei via Soseaua Kiseleff - Arc de Triomphe - Soseaua Regele Mihai I and back in 2 hours 14 minutes 25 seconds. He was followed by Grosu, Polish Szymon Krawczyk (CCC Development Team), German Lucas Carstensen (Bike Aid ), Romanian Ionut-Andrei Andrei (CS UVT Devron West Cycling Team), and Romanian Adi-Narcis Marcu (Torpedo Zarnesti).Guardini managed his second stage victory after winning the prologue. Grosu, who wore the yellow jersey in the general ranking after the first stage, also managed two wins, in stages 3 and 4.The three intermediate sprints on Sunday were won by Romanian Sergei Tsvetcov, Kazakh Matva Nikitin (Vino Astana Motors) and by German Lucas Carstensen.