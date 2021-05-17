Education Minister says all Bucharest schools might fully open as of Wednesday

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that he "sees it possible" for all Bucharest primary and secondary students to attend school in person as of Wednesday with no more differentiations according to grades, provided that the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decides so.

"The joint amendment order can be published in the Official Journal this evening at the earliest. It would not be reasonable for CMBSU to hold a meeting on Monday night to announce changes for Tuesday morning. A meeting will be probably held tomorrow, after we also have tomorrow's infection rate and the confirmation of the downward trend. Under these conditions I see it possible for all Bucharest students to go to school as of Wednesday without differentiation according to grades, if the Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations decides so. The amendment of the joint Education and Health Ministers' Order sets the framework in place for the County Committee for Emergency Situations/the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations to decide in agreement with the County School Inspectorate/the Bucharest Municipality School Inspectorate and the Public Health Directorate," the Minister said on Monday.

According to Cimpeanu, online access to the educational process must be ensured for the students who show typical COVID-19 symptoms, for those with medical vulnerabilities or with any other well-grounded reasons to not attend in person.