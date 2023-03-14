Education trade unionists picketing prefectures, asking for pay raises to apply

Education trade unionists are picketing county prefectures starting today, accusing the current government of disinterest in granting promised pay raises in the education system, the Federation of Education Free Trade Unions (FSLI) and the Spiru Haret Federation of Education Trade Unions announced on Tuesday in a joint press statement.

This week, there will be protests by county organisations affiliated with FSLI as follows: Tuesday, March 14 in Constanta; Wednesday, March 15 - Ialomita; Thursday, March 16, in Arges, Buzau, Calarasi, Dolj and Prahova.

The protests will continue in the March 20 - 24, 2023 week with the picketing of prefectural offices in other counties, union actions in which members of the union organisations affiliated with FSLI and FSE will take part.

"The current government's disinterest in granting pay raises in the education system leads to social imbalance and pushes our colleagues to the impossibility of securing a decent living for themselves. We are thus determined to move forward with the plan of union actions, until all the problems education employees are facing are solved. We consider that motivating human resources in education is one of the essential conditions to have a highly-performing education system in Romania," says the unionists.

The education unions are also asking the Romanian government to urgently find solutions to solve the problem of the full application of the provisions of Framework Law 153/2017 for all categories of education employees, so that all such employees may reach the basic pay provided for under that law for the year 2022.

At the same time, the trade unionists are requesting solutions to increase the incomes of auxiliary teaching staff and the adoption, as a priority, of regulations for non-teaching staff and auxiliary teaching staff, considering that the applicable regulations date back from 1998.

If the grievances of the trade unions remain unresolved, the education employees will continue their labour action by picketing the Government House and the prefectures in March and April 2023, with a protest march to be held in Bucharest in May 2023, and starting a general strike in the last ten days of May.