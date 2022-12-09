Education unions ask MPs to increase budget allocated to education up to 6% of GDP

The Spiru Haret Federation of Education Unions requests MPs on Friday to increase the budget allocated to education, according to the article of the Education Law, which provides for the allocation of 6% of GDP for Romanian schools.

"Only through education do we have the chance to give all our children and Romania a better future in Europe and the European Union," says the chairman of the trade union federation, Marius Ovidiu Nistor, in an open letter sent to the Romanian Parliament, Agerpres informs.

"Romania lost yesterday a good chance to be included in Schengen. And that's not because it didn't deserve it or because it didn't fulfill its tasks received from the European Union. Romania was not accepted in Schengen because some European politicians do not want us there. Just as Europe has kept us in the Schengen antechamber since 2011, the Romanian Governments and Romanian parliamentarians have been postponing the application, also since 2011, of the article in the Education Law according to which education must receive 6% of GDP. Also the same is the case with the salaries of employees in education. More than once we were promised and even voted for rights and salary increases that were later extended or canceled. Ladies and gentlemen politicians, stop accusing Austria and the politicians in Vienna for the position they had. They only copied you, plagiarized your own policy of repeated and unjustified postponement of making favorable decisions for our future as a nation," Nistor said, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

In his opinion, all this disinterest in the education system of the last 33 years has turned Romania into a country that exports cheap labor, of Romanian men and women who, fleeing poverty, went to pick the vegetables and fruits of the Europeans, to do everything that for "luxury Europeans" is beneath their dignity.

"We, the Spiru Haret Federation of Education Trade Unions ask you to observe the law! Show that you care! Show that you no longer want us to be just the 'unqualified' of Europe!", said the chairman of the Spiru Haret Federation of Education Trade Unions, Marius Ovidiu Nistor.