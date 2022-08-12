EduMin Cimpeanu: For any teacher, wage must be at least equal to average salary

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Friday in Ramnicu Valcea that the modifications proposed by the new draft laws on education will only have results through the allocation of financial resources, with about 50 percent of the budget necessary for the implementation of the measures envisaged needed for the appropriate remuneration of teaching staff.

"I am convinced that things can only change if they are accompanied by adequate funding. I have said it and I repeat it: no matter how brave, assumed, logical, brilliant the modifications are, even if each of you would like to get involved in a way that would represent a leap from what you have done so far, results could not be expected without allocated resources. So, if that article in the draft that says that for any teacher in the education system, starting with the beginner teachers and even the trainee teachers, the wage must be at least equal to the average salary in the economy would not be accepted, I will not come in front of all of you, not even one of you, to say that what is in the law can happen. But as long as this article stands, I would like to look each of you in the eye and tell you that what is written in this law can and will happen, with this condition: that there are resources," the Minister of Education told the teachers in Ramnicu Valcea present at the meeting.

Cimpeanu mentioned that for the implementation of the measures provided for in the new education draft laws, at least a doubling of the current budget of the Ministry of Education would be needed, Agerpres.

Sorin Cîmpeanu was in Ramnicu Valcea on Friday afternoon to discuss with teachers and representatives of students and parents on the Education Laws - Educated Romania project.