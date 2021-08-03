Sorin Cimpeanu: I am as clearly as can be in favor of opening school with a physical presence

"Not having any crystal globe but neither any health competencies, I can say that school will start physically, with a physical presence on September 13. I already established a meeting with the National Council of Pupils for next week, on Tuesday. (...) I am as clearly as can be in favor of opening schools with a physical presence for all pupils, without functioning scenarios. I have the right to express such optimism, in parallel with taking into account any variants that will result from the epidemiological development," said the minister, Agerpres informs.

He stated that at the meeting of the Council of Rectors, which took place in Cluj, the representatives of the universities expressed their desire to open university courses with a physical presence.