EduMin Cimpeanu: It is very important, besides the digital competencies, to also support foreign language skills

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Monday stated that it is very important for Romania, in addition to digital competencies, to also support foreign languages, while highlighting the Romanian education system's openness to multilingualism.

"The openness of the Romanian education system to multilingualism is very strong, but there are still things that need to be done in supporting this competence of communication in foreign languages among the pre-university graduates, so that they could better develop in their personal and professional lives. So it's very important that, besides the digital skills, we also support this skill of being able to communication in foreign languages, and this is why we are trying to do right now, to work on a legislative package for making the "Educated Romania" Project operational, and we will see to what extent we can introduce these skills for the second language even before the first Baccalaureate, which could be organized starting with 2027, if the legislative package enters into force as of September 2023," said the Minister, on the occasion of the opening of the first Franco-Romanian Education Forum, an event organized by the French Embassy in Romania, the French Institute and the Ministry of Education.Sorin Cimpeanu brought to mind that in Romania there are 2.2 million students studying English."We have 2.2 million students studying English, we have more than 1.2 million students studying French, we have almost 200,000 students learning German. We have a very large number of students learning Spanish and Italian," the Minister also said.