EduMin Cimpeanu: Physical classes to be allowed in localities with below 3 rate of infection

The interim Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated that a CNSU Decision is being prepared, under which the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health will be able to modify the joint order, so that starting on Monday physical classes will be allowed in schools and kindergartens in localities where the infection rate is below 3 per thousand, without depending in any way on the vaccination rate of the teaching staff.

He specified that on Thursday in 1,724 localities in Romania the infection rate was less than 3 per thousand inhabitants.