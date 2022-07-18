EduMin Cimpeanu: 'We are bringing changes to laws of education because society perceives education system as obsolete'

One of the arguments for proposing the change of the Education laws is the fact that society perceives the Education system as "obsolete", and the new provisions start from the student needs identified during over six years of consultations within the "Educated Romania" project, Minister Sorin Cimpeanu stated on Monday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"We are bringing changes because we want a quality, responsive and supportive education, and this requires a systemic and curricular reform, a mentality, a conduct and, last but not least, a proactive attitude. We are bringing changes because we want to support both excellence and fairness. We are bringing changes because we must have a foundation for restoring the prestige and dignity of the teaching profession, including through a motivating salary that is at least at the level of the average salary in the economy, since the beginning of the teaching career," Cimpeanu explained.

He added that a change in the laws of education is necessary because, in recent years, the results of the current system have displeased everyone, and functional illiteracy has remained constant or even increased, which obviously leads to poor results in terms of a relevant education for an independent and full life, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We need autonomous graduates, graduates who understand what is going on around them and think critically, graduates who seek creative and not template-based solutions to the problems facing society, graduates who can be entrepreneurs or work efficiently and to pay taxes and fees in Romania, so that the money invested in education will return to the education system and other public services. We need graduates who produce prosperity, have the ability to do so in an innovative, future-oriented way and not just reproducing existing patterns," Sorin Cimpeanu said.

"We are bringing changes because teachers are dissatisfied with curricula and their lack of freedom in creating content tailored to the needs of the class and the children they work with. We are bringing changes because high school students are unhappy that greater autonomy is not possible in choosing the subjects they are interested in, subjects that would allow them to specialize more at this level, depending on their interest and future plans. We are bringing changes because the relevance of vocational education for the labor market has been challenged, rightly so, because vocational schools/technological high schools function based on outdated models, without sufficient collaboration with the economic environment. We are bringing changes because students need to have access to a more flexible educational path, better adapted to their interests, which can identify talents and skills from an early age and which can guide them towards reaching their maximum potential," the minister mentioned.

He recalled that the draft education laws are under public consultation and any proposals that could lead to their improvement are expected.