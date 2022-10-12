EduMin Deca: Construction of European universities requires higher education institutions to assume position as vectors of progress

The construction of European universities requires higher education institutions to fully assume their position as vectors of progress and transformation of society for the future, Minister of Education Ligia Deca stated on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Minister Ligia Deca stated that Romania supported the initiative of the European Universities from the beginning, as well as the principles which they are based on.

"I strongly believe that any new pillar in the promotion of regional and transnational cooperation is crucial," Education Minister Deca stated, at the BSUN - BUA International Congress on "Dialogue and Cooperation in the Black Sea and Balkan Regions," organized by the Black Sea Universities Network (BSUN) and the Balkan University Association (BUA).

The Minister believes that European universities represent "a shift of paradigm" in terms of transnational cooperation in higher education.

"They allow the experimentation of new initiatives, such as institutional cooperation tools such as legal status, microcredits, more flexible mobility formats, synergies between education, research, innovation and the involvement of university communities. European universities also have a constant influence over the legislative reforms at the European and national level," the Romanian official said.

According to the Education Minister, European universities also have a constant influence on legislative reforms at the European and national level. She said that the new draft law on higher education includes provisions on microcredits and supports the development of joint degrees.

Furthermore, transnational cooperation between European higher education institutions increases their attractiveness for international studies and increases the quality of educational offers and the potential for research and innovation.

"I strongly believe that together we can transform education at all levels and that dialogue and cooperation are essential in this endeavor. For more than 20 years, the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) has been an engine for reform in higher education," Minister Deca said.

She brought to mind the fact that Romanian universities provided both shelter, to those fleeing the military invasion of Ukraine, and opportunities for young Ukrainians to continue their studies.

"This thing proved that solidarity remains a basic value and that universities promote human rights and fundamental democratic values.