EduMin Deca: Higher Education Law stipulates greater autonomy in determining career profile of university personnel

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

EduMin Deca: Higher Education Law stipulates greater autonomy in determining career profile of university personnel.

Education Minister Ligia Deca stated on Tuesday, at the Government, that the new Higher Education Law which passed Parliament stipulates a greater autonomy in terms of determining the career profile of the university personnel, told Agerpres.

The minister participated in the signing ceremony of the funding contracts intended to support the national research-development system by attracting highly specialized human resource from abroad, including from the scientific diaspora.

"Through this programme we provide resources so that universities can bring even closer Romanian and foreign researchers who already have well consolidated connections with the academia and the research environment in Romania," Deca argued.

Research, Innovation and Digitization Minister Sebastian Burduja brought to mind that the budget earmarked to research increased by 70pct, and the Romanian Research Law is currently in the making.

According to Presidential Adviser Diana Paun, Romania can become a technological hub and an innovation centre with a start-up ecosystem of research-development and international collaborations.

"In the current global context in which technology is developing so rapidly, we must make sure that we are prepared to manage the changes, to capitalize the advantages that they bring. Romania can become a technological hub and an innovation center with a start-up ecosystem of research and development and international collaborations. (...) This programme to attract highly specialized human resources doesn't aim only to bring the best experience and knowledge, but also to stimulate collaboration, exchange of ideas between internationally renowned professionals and local community," Diana Paun stated.

