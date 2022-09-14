EduMin: Fifth grade students benefit from scholarships for 9 months of the year

Fifth grade students are to receive scholarships from the first day of the school year, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu told a press conference on Wednesday, at the end of the Government meeting.

"Fifth grade students benefit from scholarships and for the first time in the post-December history of the education system in Romania, they receive these scholarships starting with the first day of the school year. Until now, the fifth grade students could only receive scholarships in the second semester, for four months. The scholarships were worth 200 RON, if you refer to the merit scholarships. Few received these scholarships. At present, all these students receive scholarships of 150 RON, for nine months. As a parent, I would consider what is preferable - to receive a four-month scholarship of 200 RON, as it was until now, or to receive a nine-month scholarship of 150 RON per month, as it is from now thanks to this minister's order," said Cimpeanu.

He added that all students who meet the social, income, medical or other criteria receive social scholarships. According to the minister, all students who need transportation to school in another locality receive an allowance in this regard.

"No one is being eliminated. No one has cut anyone's scholarship. At a time when the scholarship budget is increasing fivefold, I think it goes without saying that students will receive much more money, including students from rural areas who need transport to schools," explained Sorin Cimpeanu.