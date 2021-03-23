EduMin: Results of Romanian universities at international level - absolutely remarkable, considering the resources

The results of Romanian universities are "absolutely remarkable" at the international level, considering how much has been invested in them, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday.

"The results of the Romanian universities at the international level, compared to how much has been invested in higher education, are absolutely remarkable. I do not know examples of universities that are better positioned with the same resources. So, there is a direct link between the quality of higher education and funding," said Cimpeanu, at a debate on the financing of higher education in Romania, organized by the Senate.

According to him, the budget of the entire higher education in Romania is 1.15 billion euros, while the top universities in the world do not fall below 2 billion euros.He announced the funding on performance criteria from the budget of the ministry of scientific research in universities.The Minister of Education also informed that 500,000 lei will be awarded as a performance prize for universities that have fields present in the most well-known international tops.