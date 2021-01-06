EduMin Sorin Cimpeanu, about national exams: It is essential to have predictability

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday that "it is essential" to have predictability in the case of national exams, but if it is not possible to resume face-to-face education, changes could be made to lead to enhanced flexibility for the benefit of students and to compensate for possible deficits that "cannot be blamed on the students," according to AGERPRES.

Asked by private broadcaster Realitatea Plus if the content of the tests at the national exams will be changed given the problems with online education, the Minister of Education replied: "You cannot announce a month in advance a child who is preparing for the final exam or the baccalaureate that he will take exams in other subjects, in a different way. It is essential to have predictability. (...) If it is not possible - and I do not want to take this scenario into account - to return to traditional education, then changes will have to be made that will benefit all students. Changes that lead to enhanced flexibility for the benefit of students. But not even in this sense do we want these changes."

He said that he wants to resume the courses in the classic format both for remedial actions, and also for the preparation of national exams.

"That's why we want the school to resume in the classic format, in order to have those remedial actions, to prepare for the national exams as the 8th and 12th grade students know that they have to take place," said Cimpeanu.