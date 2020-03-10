Eight confirmed COVID 19 infection cases in Bucharest

Eight coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in Bucharest, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

They are a 31-year-old woman of Ilfov County, who came into contact with the girlfriend of a 49-year-old man, the first confirmed case in Bucharest; a man, 32, of Bucharest who came into contact with a patient who was admitted to the Gerota Hospital; a pregnant woman, 30, of Bucharest who came into contact with the patient who was admitted to the Gerota Hospital; a 3-year-old child of Bucharest who came into contact with the same patient admitted to the Gerota Hospital.Also confirmed with the new type of coronavirus are a woman, 36, of Bucharest who returned on February 29 from Israel and went to the Matei Bals National Institute with coronavirus infection symptoms; a 35-year-old woman of Bucharest who returned on February 29 from Israel and went to the Matei Bals National Institute with coronavirus infection symptoms; a 34-year-old man of Bucharest, who returned on February 27 from London, the United Kingdom, who went to the Matei Bals National Institute with coronavirus infection symptoms; a 41-year-old woman who returned from Munich, Germany, on March 7 and who went to the Matei Bals National Institute with coronavirus infection symptoms.As many as 25 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania nationwide as of now, of which five have been declared cured.