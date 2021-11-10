Eight drug traffickers involved in record seizure of 1.4 tons of heroin from Constanta, prosecuted

Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) took to court, at the Bucharest Tribunal, eight drug traffickers, involved in an international network that transports large quantities of heroin across Romania, in this case a record seizure of 1.4 tonnes of heroin having been carried out in May in the southeastern Black Sea Port of Constanta.

According to a DIICOT press release, an organized criminal group was set up in Romania, coordinated by a Greek citizen, specialized in introducing in Europe, through Romania, important quantities of heroin, disguised in legally imported goods, both in containerized regime, by sea, to the Port of Constanta, as well as by means of road transport that brought goods from Turkey - road trains in which special compartments were created at the level of trailers to hide drugs.

The members of the group used legal goods, often rolls of bitumen, stone, wool, yeast, which were not necessarily the subject of transactions between the importer and the exporter, but which belonged to the group, in order to have a legal cover when transporting drugs.

The drivers who drove the trucks and carried out freight transport routes on the route Istanbul - Rotterdam, via Romania and back, were coordinated by a Romanian citizen, who also took care of the formalities regarding the maritime imports of goods in which the drugs were concealed and stayed in contact with the customs commissioner for carrying out the steps of storage or removal of goods from the Port of Constanta, then for the organization of the transport of goods in which the drugs were concealed to the final destinations, established by the leader who owned and controlled companies in several European Union countries. He used them in seemingly lawful commercial activities, designed to create a smoke-screen for the drug circuit.

On May 5, the DIICOT prosecutors, together with judicial police officers, carried out a search on some containers located in the Port of Constanta, detecting and seizing thereupon 1,428.33 kilograms of heroin, with a purity between 54.61% and 57, 93%, with a market value of approximately 71,500,000 euros.

In this case, the measure of seizure was instituted on the amount of 60,306 euros, of some means of transport, in total value of 158,180 euros, as well as on 27 Bitcoin "mining" hardware worth approximately 500,000 euros.

The case was investigated together with judicial police officers from the Department for Combating Organized Crime (DCCO) and was handled with the support of judicial authorities from Hungary, Austria, Germany, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and France, and of Europol officers.

The logistical and specialized support was provided by Eurojust.