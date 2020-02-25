Election of Senate chair could be postponed to next week (sources)

The election of the new Senate chair will most likely be postponed to next week, although the Committee of Senators' Leaders had decided to hold the election in a plenary meeting on Wednesday.

According to Social-Democratic sources, the election of the President of the Senate will take place only after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Friday, a meeting that will discuss and validate the candidacy of PSD's Serban Nicolae to the office.The PSD senatorial group on Tuesday nominated Serban Nicolae to run for Senate chair, and Teodor Melescanu, Robert Cazanciuc and Liviu Marian Pop for one office each of deputy chair of the Standing Bureau. The proposals passed by a vote of 35 to 26.The group elections were held in two rounds. Running in the first round were Serban Nicolae, Titus Corlatean and Radu Stefan Oprea, and the two to make it to the second round were Serban Nicolae and Radu Stefan Oprea.