Electoral registry has 18,949,141 citizens with voting rights

The total number of citizens with voting rights registered in the electoral registry on 31 March is 18,949,141, by 11,883 more than in the latest public information made by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) on 28 February when there were 18,937,258 voters, the AEP said in a statement released for AGERPRES.

The AEP points out that out of the total number of Romanian voters in the Electoral Registry, a number of 18,252,743 are domiciled or resident in the country, and 696,398 reside abroad and are holders of CRDS passport.

AGERPRES .