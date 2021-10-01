Eleven Afghan citizens asylum seekers in Romania caught trying to illegally cross border to Hungary

Eleven migrants from Afghanistan, asylum seekers in Romania, have been caught when trying to illegally cross border to Hungary, through the Arad and Bihor counties.

According to a press release on Friday of the Arad Border Police, the police officers discovered six persons who were walking in the area of the Nadlac rural town, about one hundred metres near the border, and who couldn't justify their presence in the area. They were caught and following investigations it was established that they were migrants from Afghanistan, asylum seekers in our country, agerpres reports.

Another group of migrants were caught at the Bors border crossing point, in a truck that was about to exit the country. The truck was driven by a Georgian driver, who transported peanuts to a company in Poland."After thoroughly checking the vehicle, the Romanian and Hungarian authorities discovered five foreign citizens hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken over and transported to the headquarters of the border police for investigations. After preliminary checks, they were found to be citizens from Afghanistan, asylum seekers in Romania," reads the same press release.In both cases, the border police continues to investigate.