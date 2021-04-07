Elisabeta Palace Royal Exhibition opens to the public this week

The Elisabeta Palace Royal Exhibition will be open to the public between April 8 - 25 and May 8 - June 6, Thursday through Sunday between 10:00 - 13:00 and 14:00 -17:00.

In July, August, September, October and November the exhibition will be open in periods that will be announced later, the Royal Family of Romania said in a Facebook post, agerpres.ro confirms.

Visitors are allowed without prior reservation, directly at the entrance gate at No. 28 Kiseleff Blvd., Sector 1, through the 'Romanesti' alley next to the Village Museum.

Access will be by ticket that can also be paid by bank card. The fees are 20 RON for children, students and pensioners, and 40 RON for adults.

Visitors will receive a leaflet with photos and detailed descriptions of the permanent exhibition.

For groups, a message must be sent to relatii.cu.publicul@palatulelisabeta.ro/.

A project of Her Majesty's House Association, the permanent exhibition is usually open between April - November each year, but was closed on November 8, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.