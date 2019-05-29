eMag revenues reach 4.77 bln lei in 2018

The revenues of the eMag group increased by 17.5 percent in 2018 to 4.77 billion lei, compared to the previous year, according to the company's results, presented on Wednesday in a press conference.

The results were backed by the expansion of the product offer, by the increase in the number of customers throughout the region, and the investment in human resources, logistics, technology and international development.

Currently, eMAG has reached 9.44 million customers in the region, by 1.868 million more than in the previous year. Out of this total, 975,000 came from Romania.

According to the company, more than half (52 percent) of the products sold by the eMAG platform come from the 16,350 listed sellers, and the estimates of the platform's officials show that by the end of 2020 the number of sellers selling through Marketplace will reach 40,000.

Moreover, the value of investments in eMag technology is projected to reach 150 million euro over the next five years.

eMAG is the regional leader in the e-commerce industry with operations in Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Poland. Over the past 18 years, the company has invested in serveces based on technology developed in Romania through services such as opening parcel upon delivery, 30 days for returning the product, Service Pick up and Return. Through the Marketplace platform, eMAG supports entrepreneurs in their communities and helps them grow their businesses.