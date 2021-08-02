Enel X Romania builds two photovoltaic plants with 2MW total capacity for Nimet

Enel X Romania is building two photovoltaic power plants with a total installed capacity of about 2 MW, for the manufacturer of chromed steel bars and pipes Nimet Targoviste.

According to a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the project is worth approximately 1.5 million euros and involves the turnkey delivery of two systems that integrate over 4,100 high-efficiency photovoltaic panels, with mono-crystalline type cells, located at the two Nimet factories in Lazuri and Targovita localities, Dambovita county.

Another component of the project is the infrastructure for electric mobility, by installing at the two factories several charging points for electric vehicles, Agerpres informs.

"Enel X Romania helps companies to identify the most appropriate technologies to make their energy consumption more efficient and, implicitly, for their business to become sustainable. By offering them reliable turnkey services and solutions for local electricity production with photovoltaic panels, our customers experience significant savings in energy costs, which are subsequently reflected in increased competitiveness. In addition, our solutions contribute to environmental protection, including through the development of electric mobility infrastructure. We are pleased that Nimet has chosen Enel X products Romania, we remain a reliable partner in the energy transition," said Mirel Jarnea, head of B2B E-Industries, Enel X Romania.

According to Samy Numan, managing director, the two photovoltaic plants represent a first step in the company's move to reach an installed photovoltaic capacity of 6 MW by 2023.

The photovoltaic systems mounted on the roof of the Nimet factories will ensure an annual electricity production of about 2,350 MWh, contributing to the reduction by 740 tonnes/year of carbon dioxide emissions.

Enel X Romania has in its portfolio projects implemented for the most important companies in sectors such as food, retail, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings. In total, more than 20,700 photovoltaic panels have been installed, which contributes to the reduction of approximately 3,300 tonnes/year of carbon dioxide emissions. The annual savings registered by the companies that have installed such energy production sources exceed 900,000 euros, by eliminating the costs associated with the transmission and distribution of electricity, as well as the contributions for green certificates and cogeneration.

Enel X Romania is part of Enel X, Enel's global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions in sectors where energy has the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X Romania manages electric mobility services, with charging points for electric vehicles available throughout the country, photovoltaic panel solutions for industrial and commercial customers, advanced e-city and e-home systems.