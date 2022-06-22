EnergMin Popescu: Romania is interested in purchasing LNG, oil, petroleum products from the UAE

Romania is interested in purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil and petroleum products from the United Arab Emirates in order to diversify its supply sources and routes, according to Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu.

"Today, I participated in the opening of the second session of the Co-operation Commission between the Government of Romania and the UAE Government, the ministerial meeting. I said that there is a significant potential for co-operation between our countries in the energy sector. Romania is interested in purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil and petroleum products from the United Arab Emirates in order to diversify its supply sources and routes. I also invited Emirati companies to invest in Romania, in the energy sector, including in renewable energy," Popescu said Wednesday on his Facebook page.

Popescu accompanied Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at his meetings in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside Romanian Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu.

"Talks focused on the development and consolidation of bilateral dialogue at the political, economic and sectoral levels between the two countries. During the meeting, important and priority issues for the United Arab Emirates and Romania were addressed, as well as regional and international affairs," according to Popescu's post.

The main subjects were projects in the field of energy, port infrastructure, agriculture and IT.

"The dialogue set concrete benchmark for solutions to diversify oil and gas supply resources amidst ongoing tensions in the Black Sea region and the European embargo on Russian oil and oil supplies. At the same time, investment opportunities in Romania in the field of renewable energy were addressed, both offshore and on-shore," the Energy Minister stressed.

The visit preceded a second session of the Co-operation Commission between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for June 21-22.

