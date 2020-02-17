EnerMin designate Popescu: This year no increases in price of gas, no reason for electricity either

The bills for natural gas will not be higher from July 1 and there is no reason to increase the price of electricity this year, said on Monday the Minister-designate for Energy, Economy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu.

On the other hand, the Minister-designate for Energy claimed that the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government desires doubling the gas distribution infrastructure for the population in the next 4 years and said that there is the possibility, in the near future, for several petro-chemistry companies to announce investments in Romania.Regarding the European Commission's plan to reduce carbon emissions, Virgil Popescu said that Romania will manage to meet the target established by the European Commission for 2030, to reduce by 50 pct the carbon emissions.