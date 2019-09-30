'Entrepreneur in Romania' Gala to take place on Monday in Bucharest

The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF), the first and the largest confederation of this type in Romania, together with Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG) organises on Monday, in Bucharest, the "Entrepreneur in Romania" Gala.

At the Gala, there will be presented the conclusions resulting from the debates within the Labour Pact Conferences on Romania's work force deficit, which unfolded this month in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi.The main topics to be debated highlight major issues, such as the lack of qualified personnel, the way to attract specialised work force, but also necessary legislative amendments for a positive development of the labour market.This event is preceded by a series of conferences, which took place in Cluj and Iasi, between 11 and 19 September, called "Labour Pact." Within the conferences, important topics and proposals for legislative amendments have been discussed, which can positively influence the development of Romania's labour market in the next period.The confederation's views are based on discussions with specialists, representatives of Romania's Presidency and Government, representatives of some private companies which operate in various areas, top managers of state companies.Furthermore, the final results of the poll regarding the Entrepreneurship Environment in Romania, carried out by Novel Research will also be presented.The conclusions of the conferences will materialise in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), approved and endorsed by all the participants in the debates, in order to improve the conditions on the labour market in Romania. The way of implementing the discussions and future action lines will be promoted in the "Entrepreneur in Romania" Gala.The CONAF and FPPG conferences will continue in other major cities across the country in order to identify the synchronization of the labour market and improve the relevant legislation.Among the guest who are supporters of the Labor Pact, who will also take part in the event are: Labour and Social Justice Minister Marius Constantin Budai, European Funds Minister Roxana Minzatu, Justice Minister Ana Birchall, State Secretary with the Ministry for Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship Paula-Marinela Pirvulescu.Also expected to attend the Gala are representatives of the Presidency, local administration, employer's associations, civil society, businessmen, directors of companies.