EnviMin Alexe calls closure of Brasov ecological landfill example of good practice

The ecological landfill in Brasov is an example of good practice for what it means to close a landfill, Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests Costel Alexe said on Monday.

"Beyond the hundreds of complaints that have been made by the citizens of Brasov in recent years, today we have an example of good practice for how an ecological landfill should be closed. (...) I hope that this example of good practice will be taken over all over the country so that we may have real ecological landfills and not dumpsters," said Alexe on a visit to the ecological landfill in Brasov.He mentioned that data from Brasov officials indicate that cells 1 and 2 are 97% closed, work is currently done on grass sowing and soon two green hills will be seen in the area. He also looked at a 2,500-square-foot work front of cell 3.Alexe called on the local administration for better selective waste collection, in order to recover all the waste."Unfortunately, in Romania in recent years, we have had a separate collection and recycling rate of 14-15%. It is important to collect selectively, to recycle more, because that way we would no longer have impressive quantities of PET bottles, waste or other recyclable materials under these green mountains and we could include them in the circular economy," said Alexe.At the same time, he specified that a guaranteed return system will be implemented "as soon as possible", so that these packages - PET bottles, cans, glass, will enter the circular economy.