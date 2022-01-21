EnviMin Barna Tanczos: We'll support French presidency to achieve a free of toxic substances environment

We will fully support the French presidency in all work groups, as well as in future international negotiations, in order to achieve an environment without toxic substances, as part of the Commission's ambition regarding zero air, water and ground pollution and promoting eco transition of the chemical sector, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos declared, during the Informal Environment Council, which started on Thursday, in Amiens, France.

The Romanian delegation took part in a joint session with the ministers of energy in the member states, where topics such as: a just transition in achieving objectives for climate change, forests and wood in environment policies, climate change and energy, were addressed.

Regarding the transition towards an eco agriculture, namely European coherence and harmonization for plant protection products, Minister Barna said that one of the priority measures within the national plan of action regarding reducing risks associated to using phyto-sanitary products in Romania is promoting good agricultural practices, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This measure also has the role of protecting biodiversity and preserving habitats, having a decisive role in reaching the objective proposed at an European level within the "Farm to Fork" strategy. In this sense, we consider that a stricter legal framework could answer to the protection needs of the environment and human health," the Minister of Environment said.

On the topic of important products associated to deforestation, the Minister of Environment reminded of the new version of monitoring wood traceability, SUMAL 2.0, put into practice at the beginning of last year, which contributes to deterring illegal logging and brings multiple benefits to the forestry sector.

During the joint session with the Ministers of Energy, which was focused on the just transition in achieving objectives of climate change, Minister Barna Tanczos expressed his conviction, according to which transition costs need to be accessible and counterbalanced by opportunities, in order not to lose trust from the citizens and enterprises.

"We must continue to identify adequate measures for preventing intensification of energy poverty and mobility, in order to prevent carbon leaks and in order to avoid the carbon market to become volatile. This goal must go in parallel with creating green jobs and equitable promoting of eco transition," Barna Tanczos said.