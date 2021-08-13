EnviMin Tanczos praises SUMAL as one of best traceability systems in Europe

Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Tanczos Barna declared, on Friday, in Odroheiu Secuiesc, that the Wood Tracking National Integrated System - SUMAL 2.0 operational in Romania is among the best traceability systems in Europe, being appreciated at the level of the European Commission.

"The question is whether SUMAL fulfills that role it has, to ensure traceability, to ensure the possibility of verification, control, both in the forest and on the transport routes and in the processing units. Does SUMAL 2.0 have breaches? Any computer system and any control system will have loopholes. SUMAL 2.0 is a huge step forward and will be further developed. Breaches are found sometimes once a day, sometimes once - twice a month. Solutions are being sought to the problems caused by these dysfunctions or shortcomings, developments are still being discussed with STS [Special Telecommunications Service]. I am convinced that this SUMAL is among the best traceability systems in Europe, I do not think there are many similar systems. This was also appreciated by Mr. Commissioner of the European Commission, because it is a step forward in the fight against illegal logging in Romania," said Tanczos Barna.

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests thus replied to some environmental organizations that support the need to adopt SUMAL 3.0, on the grounds that the existing system, SUMAL 2.0, would have breaches and allow certain interventions, and consequently, illegal deforestation cannot be stopped, agerpres.ro informs.