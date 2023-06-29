EnvirMin Fechet: Environment Ministry can only be a supporter of as much green space as possible

Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said on Thursday that he is a supporter of as much green space as possible, mentioning that he will personally participate in the debates of the parliamentary committees discussing the draft law on regulation in this area.

"As Minister of Environment, I would like to have as much green spaces as possible and even more so that they are in the middle of the cities and not in other places. From this point of view, the Ministry of Environment can only be a supporter of as much green spaces as possible," minister Fechet said at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters, when asked about the changes made in the Environment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to the draft amendment of Law No. 24/2007 on the regulation and management of green spaces within the urban areas of municipalities.

He brought to mind that this bill was removed from the agenda.

"I will personally attend the Environment and Ecological Balance Committee meeting and the other committees of the Chamber of Deputies, because that is where the law is on the final vote, in order to make sure that this law does not harm green spaces," the minister added.

The Chamber of Deputies' Environment Committee passed on Tuesday several amendments to the bill regarding the amendment of Law No.24/2007 on the regulation and management of green spaces in urban areas, which were challenged by Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan, who argued that they destroy the protection regime of green spaces. The bill was due to be debated and voted on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, but was taken off the agenda.

Dozens of civic organizations have conveyed that if the Chamber of Deputies approves the amendments adopted on Tuesday in the Environment Committee, about 50% of the existing green spaces in Bucharest could be affected.

The Romanian Order of Architects, the Romanian Union of Architects, the Professional Association of City Planners and the Association of Landscape Designers have also criticised the amendments, arguing they are "unjustified, particularly harmful and contrary" to the general public interest.