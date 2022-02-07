 
     
Environment, Internal Affairs Ministers to hold joint press conference on waste, forestry sector

The Minister for Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, and the Internal Affairs Minister, Lucian Bode, will hold, on Monday, a joint press conference, approaching a series of topics that regards the field of waste and the control and monitoring activity of the national forest fund.

According to the organizers, the agenda of the conference will feature: SUMAL 2.0 - the information system to track wood, after one year of functioning (results, statistics, and conclusions), as well as the control activity for the forest domain in 2021.

The establishment, through joint order, of the border crossing points for waste transfers and second-hand freight/goods will also be discussed.

