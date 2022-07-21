Environment Minister disputes fairness of receiving advice from EU countries that have exterminated their bear populations

In most areas related to environmental protection, a joint action of European states is needed, but there are areas where we cannot accept advice, namely the issue of bears, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna said on Thursday at the Summer University of (central ) Baile Tusnad (Tusnad Baths).

"Today [Thursday - ed.n.] we talked about sovereignty and environmental protection, to what extent we can be sovereign or make decisions as an independent state in the field of environmental protection. I sincerely believe that in most areas related to environmental protection there is no sovereignty. In most areas we need joint action, in most areas we are dependent on each other, whether we are talking about carbon emissions, about air pollution, water pollution, the use of water resources. All these elements are interconnected not only at the level of neighbouring states or continents, but globally. This is why most decisions made at European level must be implemented in all Member States. At the same time, however, there are some areas where we cannot accept advice from those who have shown their inability to manage a certain issue. And I mentioned here the issue of the bear population. I do not think it is right to receive advice from European Union countries that exterminated their bear populations a hundred years ago and impose new rules on those Member States that have historically demonstrated that they have managed in exemplary fashion this invaluable and extremely valuable resource," said Tanczos Barna.

He added that, in recent history, Romania has demonstrated "including by hunting" that it can rationally manage the bear population, so as not to endanger human life, not to cause excessive damage, but to have, in the same time, the most valuable population of bears or wolves, both genetically and in number of specimens.

Tanczos Barna participated in Baile Tusnad in a debate on "Two decades of crisis - sovereignty and room for economic maneuver in the new world context".

The discussion was also attended by the Hungarian Minister of Agriculture, Nagy Istvan, who spoke about the impending food crisis and criticized the policy pursued by Brussels, "which is good in peacetime, but not in wartime", arguing that each country should have its own agricultural policy.AGERPRES