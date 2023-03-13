Environment Minister on Bystroye Canal measurements: Still waiting for written consent of Ukrainian side

The minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Tanczos Barna, said on Monday in Brasov that he is still waiting for the written consent of the Ukrainian side to be able to complete the measurements on the Bystroye Canal, while mentioning that, according to the information received from the officials of the neighbouring country, the works carried out this year were maintenance works, which did not significantly affect the Danube's flow.

"We do not have yet the acceptance, the written confirmation of the Ukrainian side to enter the Chilia and Bystroye [branches of the Danube - editor's note] to make all the measurements. I spoke the other day with minister Grindeanu [Sorin Grindeanu, minister of Transport - editor's note], the ships and crews are at the ready. The written agreement has to come, as promised by the Ukrainian side, so that we can make the measurements, which will show us the exact situation on the canal, including the thresholds, where some maintenance dredging operations have been carried out, and the flow calculations that will be made, both on Chilia and Bystroye, as well as on the other two arms, will show us if there have been significant changes," said minister Tanczos Barna.

According to him, Ukraine reportedly said that the dredging works carried out on the canal were maintenance work and that the values obtained in the last measurements, in 2017, would not have changed.

"Dredging works took place this year and at the end of last year, and they say that they were strictly maintenance works, but we will see after we have the results of the measurements what the situation is (...) We have taken measurements on the 14 points, on the Chilia section, from the Romanian side to the Ukrainian side, and they do not show significant changes compared to the 2017 values, but, I stress once again, these are specific measurements, on specific sections. Significantly changed flows are those that represent a potential threat to biodiversity in the Danube Delta. We must prevent any work that significantly alters the flow on the two arms, Chilia and Tulcea and, downstream, Sfantul Gheorghe and Sulina," added the Environment minister