ENVISIA enlarges team with strategic communication focus on excellence in boards

ENVISIA has enlarged, starting this week, its team, adding an extra strategic communications focus to further advance its cause, excellence in boards. In context, the position of Chief Communication and Public Relations Officer has been created, with Radu Magdin as the organisation’s first CCPRO.

Radu, a consultant and entrepreneur since 2012, is a member of Forbes Business Councils, and a passionate person for excellence in corporate governance. He worked in Brussels for 5 years, in the EU affairs arena, before returning to Romania, in 2012. As an analyst, he provided risk advice to several major investor boards, and is a member of several advisory boards, in the corporate or civil society field.

“Through Radu Magdin’s appointment, Envisia Board of Directors makes a powerful commitment to excellence in communication to and for its community members: Envisia Boards of Elite. We are accessing now the next level in our strategy to penetrate the Central and Eastern Europe with the very first postgraduate Programme with academic accreditation that professionalizes the Role of the Board Director, offered by ENVISIA in partnership with the triple-accredited Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK: Postgraduate Programme in Board Practice and Directorship. We look forward to see Radu’s powerful insights and strategic creativity in action for the benefit of our business community and our society in all.” said Carmen Micu, Founding Member & CEO.

“It is an honour for me to join ENVISIA’s team, and participate in an important endeavour for both corporate and societal success, namely promoting governance excellence. ENVISIA is an ambitious Bucharest-based international knowledge hub, which will further expand in the months to come at a local, European and global level. It’s a privilege to assist, from a stratcom perspective, these national consolidation and internationalization plans”, said Radu Magdin.

ENVISIA is the First Business School in Romania for Board Directors, delivering state of the art education dedicated to Chairmen, Senior Independent Directors, Non-Executive Directors, C-Suite level and high-caliber professionals, through prestigious local and international partnerships. Envisia’s Mission is to foster exclusive, but vibrant Generations of Board Directors that embody Professionalism, Ethical Conduct and Responsibility adding value to businesses and communities. Envisia actively promotes responsible corporate governance practices, preparing companies and its boards for the contemporary pace of unchartered challenges.