EPP Summit/ President Iohannis arrives for the Summit of local and regional leaders of EPP

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis primire PPE

President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday arrived at the Summit of local and regional leaders of the European People's Party (EPP), which takes place at the Romexpo Exhibition Centre, 


He was welcomed by the PNL (National Liberal party) leader, Ludovic Orban, and the EPP candidate for the office of president of the European Commission, Manfred Weber. 

Participating in the reunion in Bucharest are more than 150 mayors an dregional leaders from all over Europe, as well as 3,000 elected local representatives from Romania. 

At the Summit, Manfred Weber is set to present his vision about the future of the European Union and the guidelines of the EPP programme for the European Commission Presidency.

