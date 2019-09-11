EU Funds Minister Minzatu: We have 116 projects of 320 million euro for setting up social enterprises

European Funds Minister Roxana Minzatu told a press conference on Wednesday held at the Cluj Prefecture that the ministry she leads has published on the website the list of the 16 projects, worth 320 million euro for the set up of social enterprises.

"This social enterprises will be subsidize with grants, with non-reimbursable amounts by entities that we finance, as today it is the case of the city halls which we signed funding contracts with; the grants are of maximum 100,000 euro, depending on the number of jobs created by each social enterprise. The European Funds Ministry is funding a total number of 116 such projects, (...) organisations, city halls, entities that receive money to support the set up of new social enterprises. The total budget for these 116 projects is worth 320 million euro. We expect to create over 2,100 or 2,200 social enterprises through this budget," Roxana Manzatu stated.

The Minister also signed on Wednesday several such contracts at the Cluj Prefecture.

"I have signed several funding contracts from European funds within the Human Capital Operational Programme, which means the set up of social enterprises. Basically, the mayors whom I've signed today the funding contracts with are supported by non-reimbursable funds in projects worth 10-12 million lei to develop social economy, a new concept and I congratulate them for the courage to invest energy and money, and confidence in this type of concept for their communities. With the money we provide, the most important thing is that they will be able to subsidize the set up of social enterprises," Minister Minzatu stated.

European Funds Minister Roxana Minzatu participated on Wednesday in Cluj-Napoca in the first meeting of the series of the "Labour Pact" conferences, organised by the National Confederation of Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) and the the Oil and Gas National Federation (FPPG).