EU member states approve agreement obtained by Romania on Copyright Directive

parlamentul european

The EU member states validated on Wednesday at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) the political agreement reached by Romania, as the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the European Parliament, on the copyright reform.

"By contributing to the smooth functioning of the digital single market and unlocking opportunities for creators and citizens, the @EUCouncil supports the agreement on the Copyright Directive," the Twitter page of Romania's EU Council Presidency says.

Last week, the representatives of the European Commission, the Council and the European Parliament reached an understanding last week on a common version of the Copyright Directive reform.

