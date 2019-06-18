EU - US Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs taking place on Wednesday in Bucharest

The EU - US Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs will take place on Wednesday in Bucharest at the Palace of Parliament, in the context of Romania's holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Justice session, chaired by Minister Ana Birchall, will include debates on judicial cooperation in cyberspace and on the resilience of electoral systems, the Justice Ministry informs on its Facebook page.

This is the second EU - US Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs organized during the Romanian Presidency of the EU after the Senior Officials Meeting held in Bucharest on February 28.

Romania will be chairing the entire meeting, with Justice Minister Ana Birchall, Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan and Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba attending.

The European Union will be represented by Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, and Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King.

Also participating on behalf of the European Union are the European External Action Service, the General Secretariat of the Council, EUROPOL, EUROJUST, the EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, FRONTEX.

This is the first ministerial meeting that will also see the participation of US Attorney General William Barr, who heads the US delegation, and of the acting Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, David Pekoske, the cited source said.

Finland, as the next holder of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, will be represented by Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo and Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksonn. Finland will participate in the works as an observer.

On the sidelines of the EU - US Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs, the Romanian Justice Minister will have bilateral meetings with the US Attorney General, the EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, and with her Finnish counterpart.

The EU - US dialogue on the external dimension of Justice and Home Affairs is traditional and takes place every half year, during each term at the EU Presidency.