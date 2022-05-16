Euro trades at 4.9469 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94691 US dollar USD 4.74751 Swiss franc CHF 4.72461 British pound GBP 5.8072100 Japanese yen JPY 3.67041 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25101 Russian rouble RUB 0.07381 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30451 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69871 gram of gold XAU 274.99701 SDR XDR 6.3252The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.AGERPRES