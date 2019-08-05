Eurobarometer: 60pct of Romanians have positive image of EU compared to 44pct European average

Romania ranks second, on a par with Portugal, in terms of the positive image of the European Union, according to a new Eurobarometer survey released on Monday.

Romania ranks second, on a par with Portugal, in terms of the positive image of the EU. According to a new Eurobarometer survey published today, 5 August, the number of Romanians who have a positive image of the EU is growing and above the European average. (60pct, compared to an EU average of 44pct). The new Eurobarometer survey shows a strong increase in the positive perception of citizens towards the European Union in all areas - from economy to democracy. These are the best results of a Eurobarometer survey since June 2014, carried out before the start of the Juncker Commission, shows a release sent by the Representation of the European Commission in Romania.

Thus, 60pct of Romanians have a positive image of the European Union, compared to an EU average of 45pct. At the same time, 52pct of Romanians trust the European Union, compared to an EU average of 44pct. Some 50pct of Romanians are optimistic about the workforce market situation, compared to an EU average of 44pct, according to the same source.

This latest Eurobarometer survey was conducted after the European elections, between 7 June and 1 July, 2019, in all 28 EU member states and in the five candidate countries. Main findings include record support for the euro currency and climate change as the second major concern at EU level, after immigration.