European Commission approves Romania's first cross-border smart grid project

The European Commission approved Romania's first cross-border smart grid project, developed in partnership by Delgaz Grid SA, the electricity and natural gas distribution company, part of the E.ON group, CNTEE Transelectrica SA, the Romanian Transmission and System Operator, and MAVIR, the Hungarian transmission operator, informs Transelectrica.

The Carpathian Modernized Energy Network - PCI Smart Grid Initiative (CARMEN) project was included on the 5th list of Projects of Common Interest (CIP), adopted at the end of last week by the European Commission, and is worth approximately 150 million euros.

"The CARMEN project is worth approximately 150 million euros, and its implementation will run for a period of 6 years, starting with 2023, and it will be proposed for funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program. Following its adoption by the Commission, the Delegated Act containing the draft of the fifth CIP list will be presented to the European Parliament and the Council. Both legislators have two months to accept or reject the list - a process that can be extended for another two months, if deemed necessary. Based on the applicable legal provisions, the legislators do not have the possibility to amend the list draft," specifies a Transelectrica press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

According to Transelectrica, through the CARMEN project, the partners aim to modernize and develop the electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as increase their interoperability, both at national and European level, in order to achieve the objectives of common interest. Thus, the project targets the modernization of 23 transformer stations, 65 transformer substations, high voltage overhead lines and the implementation of specific IT and communication technologies, the installation in the electric transmission network of modern means of voltage control at the level of the energy system.

"CARMEN will directly contribute to the increase of the take-up capacity in the low voltage electricity network of the electricity produced from renewable sources by prosumers, the project representing an extremely important step in the direction of accelerating the greening and digitization of the electricity transmission and distribution network, managed by the three partners," the release also mentions.