European Film Festival begins with Rhino, work of Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov, at event opening

The European Film Festival (26.FFE) starts on Thursday evening, at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania, with the screening of the film "Nosorih/Rhino", the latest film by Oleg Sentsov, symbol filmmaker of the Ukrainian national resistance and armed defender of the besieged Kyiv.

26.FFE will take place between May 5 and 11, bringing together 31 feature films, of which 21 will be screened in the national premiere. Ukrainian productions will make up an important part of the 2022 edition.

In Bucharest, the films will be screened at the Elvire Popesco Cinema and at the Eforie Cinema. The Timisoara edition will be marked by the organization of a gala event on May 10, at the newly rehabilitated Cinema Victoria, where the screening of the film "Numbers" by director Oleg Sentsov will take place.

Apart from the section dedicated to Ukraine, 26.FFE proposes "new and very new films" that have been to prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Locarno, Rotterdam or Karlovy Vary. There are also event films, signed by big names in the world of cinematography such as Paolo Taviani, Christoffer Boe or the D'Innocenzo brothers.

Some of them will be accompanied by meetings and debates with filmmakers, but also by special events celebrating Europe Day, European goals and values: peace, solidarity, human dignity, diversity and multiculturalism.

Moreover, the organizers resume the tradition of the festival ambassadors, in 2022 this role going to director Monica Stan, present in the 26.FFE program with "Immaculate", winner of three important awards at the Venice Film Festival.

26. The EFF will end, symmetrically, with Oleg Sentsov's dystopia - "Numbers", remotely directed, in 2020, behind bars, with the help of his collaborator, Akhtem Seitablayev.

The European Film Festival is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, with the support of the Representation of the European Commission in Romania, under the auspices of EUNIC Romania, in partnership with European embassies, centers and cultural institutes.