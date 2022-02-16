European Projects Minister: We want to conclude as soon as possible negotiations on 2021-2027 operational programs

We want to conclude as soon as possible the negotiations on the operational programs through which we will attract funding allocated for the 2021-2027 period, said Minister of Investments and European Projects Dan Vilceanu who met on Tuesday with the Director General of the European Commission's DG-Regio Marc Lemaitre.

"We want to reap all the benefits by allocating 2021-2027 European funds for the achievement of some very important goals for our country. For this reason, we want to conclude as soon as possible the negotiations on the operational programs through which we will attract the allocated funds," Dan Vilceanu said, as cited in a release.

Talks with the European Commission official focused on the documents that will set out Romania's priorities that will get financed under the 2021 - 2027 Cohesion policy programs. Specifically, the sides looked at details regarding the Partnership Agreement and Operational Programs submitted to the European Commission between December 2021 and January 2022, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian Minister specified that efforts will continue to finalize the programming documents for the period 2021 - 2027, as well as for the fulfillment of the criteria related to the enabling conditions. Dan Vilceanu emphasized the need for an agreement to be reached on the transfer of funds for Romania's specific national and regional development needs.

According to the release of the Minister of Investments and European Projects, during the meeting, the European official presented the preliminary stance of the European Commission's directorates on the fundamental elements that require the two parties to come to terms, so that the Partnership Agreement be officially sent to the European Commission in April. The EC representatives said that the operational programs will be approved gradually, depending on the progress of negotiations.