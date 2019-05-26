EuropeanElections2019 Dan Barna: Come to vote, we have great trust in Romania!

Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Dan Barna on Sunday urged electors to go to vote, saying he has great trust in Romania.
"I voted for competence and honesty in Europe. This is a moment when Romanians can say their opinion, whichever their opinion might be, they can express it now, which is why my message is very clear and explicit: come to vote. (...) The more you are, the more today's Romania, Romania as it is now, will be able to voice its opinion and it will be acknowledged. Come to vote, we have great trust in Romania!" stated Dan Barna, upon his exit from the polling station.
He said Romanians in the Diaspora are sending "a very good message" by showing up at the polling stations.
"Related to the Diaspora, I already saw the pictures, I saw the images in Munich and that hundreds of metres long line, on several rows. This is a very good message they are sending, in my opinion, for they are showing us that Romanians, wherever they are at this point, still want to get involved in the decision regarding the future of our country. (...) The fact that Romanians in the Diaspora go to vote, the fact that the Romanians in the Diaspora call home and send their relatives to vote shows that we are starting to care," said the USR leader.
Electors who showed up at the polling station in Sibiu, where Dan Barna went to vote, also waited in a line.
Dan Barna voted in Sibiu alongside the USR candidate for the European Parliament elections, Nicolae Stefanuta.