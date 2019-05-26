EuropeanElections2019/Polling stations open nationwide; some 19,000,000 voters expected for three polls

The over 18,000 polling stations organised nationwide for the European elections and a referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis opened on Sunday at 07.00hrs, EEST.

Almost 19,000,000 voters are expected to vote, with the election process running until 21:00hrs, EEST.For the two polls, 18,730 polling stations 18,730 polling stations have been set up in Romania, while the Romanian nationals abroad will be able to vote at 441 stations.In Bucharest, there are 1,269 polling stations: 166 in District 1; 202 in District 2; 287 in District 3; 183 in District 4; 197 in District 5, and 234 in District 6..The voters will receive three ballot papers - one for the European elections and two for the referendum. The insertion of a ballot paper in a ballot box other than the intended one does not invalidate it. They cast their ballots at the same polling stations, at the same time, between 07:00hrs and 21:00hrs, with the same stamps reading "VOTAT" (VOTED) on separate papers - one for the European elections and one for each question in the referendum..At each polling station, three ballot boxes have been set up, one for each ballot.The voters may vote in one election or both. They have to produce an identity card to the computer operator and specify in what referendum they want to vote.Romanian citizens aged 18 and up on election day have the right to elect members from Romania to the European Parliament.Voters who on election day are in their domicile or residence area will vote at the polling stations to which they are assigned. Those who are in a different location on election day (small town, city, municipality) than their own will have the right to vote at any polling station and will be registered on an additional electoral listAllowed to vote in the election to the European Parliament held in Romania are also the European Community citizens who have been entered on special lists. They may not vote in the referendum.Romanian citizens with as domicile in Romania can vote at the polling stations by producing an identity cards, electronic identity card, temporary identity card, old-type identity document, diplomatic passport, electronic passport, passports, electronic service passports or military ID card, in the case of military school students, as the case may be.Persons remanded in custody who have not lost their electoral rights may also vote using the special ballot box.The use of the special ballot box is also extended to voters who cannot travel due to illness or disability.