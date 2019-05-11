europeanparliamentelections2019/European Commissioner Cretu says absorption rate of European funds is 20pct

Romania's absorption rate of European funds is 20 percent for the period 2014-2020 and there are no other large infrastructure projects submitted for approval, European Commissioner Corina Cretu stated on Friday in Simeria town, while campaigning together with the leadership of the Pro Romania Party.

She pointed out that the main infrastructure project which was signed and financed in this financial exercise is the one related to the rehabilitation of Radna (Arad) - Gurasada - Simeria (Hunedoara) railway, for which the European Commission approved funds worth 1,3 billion euro.Another important project concerns the modernization of the European Road E79, Oradea-Deva, for which a budget of 76 million euro was approved."The absorption rate is currently 20 percent for the 2014-2020 period. It is very sad that these chances and opportunities get lost. I will not say good things have not been done. Unfortunately, small projects have been done.The biggest project we have approved is that of the railway linking between Arad and Simeria worth 1,3 billion euro. We have approved all the projects that have been submitted until this time, by the Government of Romania," Corina Cretu said.She mentioned that large projects still need to be submitted and she showed her availability to discuss the issues that emerged with the Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in the light of her position."What can be done? Projects must be submitted. From this point of view, I have done my duty, helped Romania as much as I could. My door was opened to all ministers of Romania, regardless of the governments I worked with - Ponta, Ciolos, Tudose, Grindeanu, Dancila. Even tomorrow, if the Prime Minister wants to review all the problems, I am at the disposal of the Romanian Government. There are no projects to approve. This thing is an aspect that hurts me, because in other countries, we have too many projects and not sufficient money," the European Commissioner said.According to her, Romania's contracting rate for European funds is below 60 percent.Pro Romania candidate for the European Parliament Corina Cretu, party leaders Victor Ponta and Sorin Cimpeanu, as well as Ioan Rus, presented on Friday in Simeria, Hunedoara and Deva the party's electoral offer in the elections to the European Parliament.